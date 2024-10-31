Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Grows Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in TE Connectivity by 209.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 208.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,450.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $151.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.01 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. HSBC cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TE Connectivity

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.