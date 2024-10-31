Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 664 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 54,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 3.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 33,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.53.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 76.85%.

Insider Activity at Golub Capital BDC

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 26,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 26,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 20,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $300,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,858,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,901,788.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 146,000 shares of company stock worth $2,159,400. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

