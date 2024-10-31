NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:NREF)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 97.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.0%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NREF stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 374.23 and a current ratio of 374.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.56 million, a P/E ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 1.61. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NexPoint Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:NREF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James lowered NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

Featured Stories

