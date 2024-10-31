Newmont (TSE:NGT) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Newmont (TSE:NGT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

NGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.00.

Get Newmont alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$65.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$72.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$39.96 and a 1-year high of C$81.16.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.04. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of C$6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.79 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont will post 5.509887 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -35.62%.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.