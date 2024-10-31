New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of ONEOK worth $42,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 66.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $96.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.33 and a fifty-two week high of $98.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.27%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

