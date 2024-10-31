New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $57.56 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,547,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,563,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Palantir Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $7,493,016.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at $11,180,675.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 3,337,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $150,233,900.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $289,580,255.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at $11,180,675.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,204,508 shares of company stock worth $802,654,666 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PLTR opened at $43.72 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $45.14. The company has a market capitalization of $97.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.18 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

