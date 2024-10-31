New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $51.56 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,602 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Ecolab worth $51,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $950,196.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,586.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $950,196.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,586.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $252.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.58. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $159.15 and a one year high of $262.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ecolab from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ecolab from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.20.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

