New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,180 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Centene worth $38,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Centene by 1,190.0% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 41.4% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Centene by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNC. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $61.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $59.77 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.