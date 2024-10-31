New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $95.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

NMFC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.51. 1,020,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,022. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.