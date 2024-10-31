New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 stock opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.60. New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $26.74.

