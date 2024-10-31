NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Price Performance

NASDAQ NURO opened at $4.03 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 181.04%. The business had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

