Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.63% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $65.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.66. Roku has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 2.08.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,608.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,608.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,566 shares of company stock valued at $5,254,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 1.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,716,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,096,000 after acquiring an additional 159,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roku by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,560,000 after purchasing an additional 92,658 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Roku by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,926 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Roku by 138.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 342,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,314,000 after buying an additional 198,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

