NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Down 13.7% Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.08 or 0.00005802 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $4.97 billion and $225.05 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00035578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000463 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,218,002,278 coins and its circulating supply is 1,217,358,438 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

