NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Hits $5.06 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 31st. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $4.16 or 0.00005886 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and approximately $210.56 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00035623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011019 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,217,909,962 coins and its circulating supply is 1,217,358,438 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,217,911,316 with 1,217,266,901 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.2778847 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 461 active market(s) with $217,854,715.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

