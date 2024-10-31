NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.28 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1,566 ($20.31), with a volume of 38995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,582 ($20.52).

NB Private Equity Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £724.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4,333.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,571.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,608.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 6.29.

About NB Private Equity Partners

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

