Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NYAX. Barclays increased their price objective on Nayax from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Nayax from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nayax in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nayax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Get Nayax alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NYAX

Nayax Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYAX opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.88 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60. Nayax has a 52 week low of $18.46 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. Nayax had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nayax will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Nayax during the 2nd quarter worth $14,790,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Nayax by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 207,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 107,559 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Nayax by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 177,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 115,262 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nayax during the 2nd quarter worth $1,673,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Nayax by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.