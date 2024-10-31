Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.78, but opened at $2.86. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 1,163,294 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.60 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Down 6.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $488.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 55.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Navitas Semiconductor

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 453,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,373,165.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,608,441 shares in the company, valued at $7,903,576.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Moxam sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $103,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 867,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,364.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 453,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $1,373,165.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,608,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,903,576.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 829,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,252. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

