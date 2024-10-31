National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Stock Position Reduced by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $65.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $55.13 and a 1-year high of $73.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.64 and its 200-day moving average is $64.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. Citigroup cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

