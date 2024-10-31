MX TOKEN (MX) Price Tops $2.83 on Exchanges

MX TOKEN (MX) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last seven days, MX TOKEN has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. MX TOKEN has a market cap of $274.25 million and $35.30 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MX TOKEN token can currently be bought for about $2.83 or 0.00003919 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MX TOKEN alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $72,164.31 or 0.99797649 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,115.76 or 0.99730510 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MX TOKEN Profile

MX TOKEN’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 421,781,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,781,834 tokens. The Reddit community for MX TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/mexc_official. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MX TOKEN is www.mexc.com.

MX TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is a decentralized digital asset developed by MEXC Global, which is based on Ethereum Blockchain and acts as proof of the interests of the MEXC community. MX Token is the only token in MEXC Exchange ecological system, connecting MX users, communities, project teams, and partners. MEXC is committed to enabling MX Token from the value aspect, including fee deduction and various MEXC products participation rights. MEXC is also expanding MX Token’s usage scenarios by introducing on-chain lending, mining, and DEX trading and making it the first cross-chain asset of BSC and HECO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MX TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MX TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MX TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MX TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MX TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.