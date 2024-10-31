MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Shares Acquired by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.18% of MVB Financial worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in MVB Financial by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MVB Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MVB Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.
MVB Financial Trading Down 6.8 %
Shares of MVBF traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,540. MVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $247.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MVB Financial Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
MVB Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.87%.
About MVB Financial
MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.
