Mutual Advisors LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,642 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. NWI Management LP increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 10,526.6% during the first quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 5,313,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,875,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,294,000 after purchasing an additional 30,116 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,688,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 32.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,574,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,812,000 after buying an additional 384,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,923,000 after buying an additional 204,606 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

SLV stock opened at $30.80 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.19.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

