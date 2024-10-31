Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,821 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 121,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 227,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 297,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $26.38 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

