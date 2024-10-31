Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 127,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 130,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $114.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.77 and a 200-day moving average of $107.39.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

