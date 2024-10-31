Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 98,894 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,894 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.62% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 60.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.14 on Thursday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

