MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Short Interest Update

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

MSP Recovery Stock Down 6.9 %

LIFW stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. MSP Recovery has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 1,162.14%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO John Hasan Ruiz bought 360,620 shares of MSP Recovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $100,973.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,741,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,593.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

