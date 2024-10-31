MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSCI Stock Down 1.7 %

MSCI stock opened at $569.35 on Thursday. MSCI has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $631.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $579.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $529.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus upped their price target on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MSCI from $640.00 to $662.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.23.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

