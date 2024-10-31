MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.
MSA Safety has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 55 years. MSA Safety has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MSA Safety to earn $8.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.
MSA Safety Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:MSA opened at $166.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.57 and its 200 day moving average is $181.30. MSA Safety has a 12 month low of $155.60 and a 12 month high of $200.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair raised shares of MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.
About MSA Safety
MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.
