Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Given a C$0.56 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$0.56 price objective on Monument Mining (CVE:MMY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monument Mining Price Performance

Shares of MMY opened at C$0.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.07. Monument Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.31.

Monument Mining (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Monument Mining had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of C$25.45 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Monument Mining will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Monument Mining Company Profile

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, precious metals, and other base metal properties in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

