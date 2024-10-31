Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Stock Price Up 3.4% – Here’s Why

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Free Report) was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 51,895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 124,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Montero Mining and Exploration Company Profile

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It holds a 100% interest in the Avispa CopperMolybdenum Project that covers an area of 459 square kilometers located in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile.

