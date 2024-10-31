Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Major Shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. Sells 89,990 Shares

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 89,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $869,303.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,007,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,396,777.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, September 20th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 1,132,566 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $7,395,655.98.

On Friday, September 13th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 9,269 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $57,097.04.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 541,897 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $3,251,382.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUE opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $565.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLUE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,096,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,933,000 after buying an additional 155,880 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 108.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 132,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 111.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 81,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 47,412 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 98,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 43,009 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

