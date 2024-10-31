Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MDLZ. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.94.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day moving average is $69.75. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $64.18 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 16.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

