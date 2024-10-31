Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Announces Earnings Results

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average of $69.75. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $64.18 and a 52 week high of $77.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.94.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

