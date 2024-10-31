Mizuho Increases Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target to $25.00

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Safehold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Safehold from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Safehold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safehold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Safehold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.71. The stock had a trading volume of 67,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,470. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 38.83, a current ratio of 38.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Safehold has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Safehold had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Safehold

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,861,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,949,000 after acquiring an additional 141,245 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Safehold by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 649,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after buying an additional 249,500 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at $4,400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the first quarter worth $1,979,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Safehold in the second quarter valued at about $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

