Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter. Mid-Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 million, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

