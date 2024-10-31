MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Maxim Group Analyst Says

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $193.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.63.

Shares of MSTR opened at $247.31 on Thursday. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $267.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.16 and a beta of 3.11.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($8.98) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $6,612,665.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,518. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,152. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $6,612,665.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,518. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,838 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,265. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,647,263,000 after acquiring an additional 401,071 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 224,965.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,223,000 after purchasing an additional 238,463 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,791,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,053,828,000 after purchasing an additional 232,667 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 245,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,307,000 after purchasing an additional 220,500 shares during the period. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth $35,558,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

