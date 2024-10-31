MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 394,024 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 221,527 shares.The stock last traded at $51.02 and had previously closed at $56.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Lake Street Capital lowered MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital set a $75.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 10.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.85.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.17. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Insider Activity

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $99,965.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,166,105.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,028,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,366,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,732,000 after purchasing an additional 276,675 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth $23,059,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $6,545,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 18.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 490,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after buying an additional 76,835 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Featured Stories

