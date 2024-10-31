MetFi (METFI) Trading Down 37.1% This Week

MetFi (METFI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One MetFi token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetFi has a market cap of $42.12 million and $79,400.54 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetFi has traded 37.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetFi Token Profile

MetFi’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 481,256,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,743,384 tokens. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 481,256,353.982302 with 12,766,283.74636426 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.22616324 USD and is down -14.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $227,355.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

