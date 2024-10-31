Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $339.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY24 guidance to $3.33-$3.38 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of MMSI traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,857. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $65.46 and a 1-year high of $101.60.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.