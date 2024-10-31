MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Trading 0.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2,075.68 and last traded at $2,068.08. Approximately 33,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 344,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,056.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MELI shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,301.67.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,048.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,795.41. The firm has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a PE ratio of 73.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 442.2% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,679,000 after acquiring an additional 648,198 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 205,108.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 248,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,506,000 after acquiring an additional 248,181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,073,000 after acquiring an additional 232,787 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,913,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 55.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,225,000 after acquiring an additional 132,028 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.