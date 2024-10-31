Meitav Investment House Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.0% in the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.71.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $238.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.91. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.25 and a 52-week high of $240.82.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,384,375.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,423.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,933. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,384,375.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,423.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

