Meitav Investment House Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,066,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,293 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 1.00% of Cellebrite DI worth $34,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 44.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,408 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the first quarter valued at $870,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the first quarter valued at $862,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 15.2% in the second quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 453,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 26.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 612,787 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

CLBT stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.52. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.94 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 28.51% and a positive return on equity of 5,902.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

