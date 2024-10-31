Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

