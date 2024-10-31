Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) by 83.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $550,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 76,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $795,000.

Get Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

CLIP stock opened at $100.44 on Thursday. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.32.

About Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.