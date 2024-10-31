Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Issues Earnings Results

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.88 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Medallion Financial stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 65,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,069. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $217.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Read Our Latest Report on MFIN

Medallion Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.