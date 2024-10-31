Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 56 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 777.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,242,955.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,955.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 13,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.38, for a total value of $6,920,468.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,971,533.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,209 shares of company stock valued at $16,564,666 over the last ninety days. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Price Performance

NYSE MUSA opened at $472.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $498.60 and its 200 day moving average is $474.65. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $350.55 and a fifty-two week high of $552.30.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.56. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.73% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 7.76%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

