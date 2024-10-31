Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Invests $243,000 in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,537 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 93,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.8% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $20,039,979.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,507,894.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,283 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $49,061.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,050,702 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,718. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on AEO
American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance
AEO opened at $19.89 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51.
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.
About American Eagle Outfitters
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Eagle Outfitters
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Caterpillar Stock: Market Points to a Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.