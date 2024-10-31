Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2,160.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 215.4% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $299.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $349.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.19.

NYSE:CAT opened at $378.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $371.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $403.60. The firm has a market cap of $183.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

