Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Brink’s by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $103.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $65.97 and a one year high of $115.91.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Brink’s from $110.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

