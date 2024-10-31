McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $335.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.74.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $291.64 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.47.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 61.94%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,256,818 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,612,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,194,000 after acquiring an additional 51,210 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $7,898,000. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.6% during the first quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

