McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,715 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD stock opened at $291.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.47. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90. The company has a market cap of $209.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 61.94%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Baird R W downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.74.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $727,260.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at $900,550. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,256,818. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

